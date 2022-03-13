(Adel) -- The Bedford Speech Team competed in the State Individual Event Speech Contest Saturday in Adel.
Below are the results from Bedford Speech Coach Carl Rankin.
The Bedford High School speech team had a very successful day at State Individual Events Speech Contest Saturday, March 12.
Receiving straight division one ratings were: Amanda Ogle in Prose, Bridgett Murphy in Prose, and Dustin Foote in Poetry.
Receiving averaged division one ratings were: Kendra Tracy in Acting and Poetry, Ashley Rankin in Literary Program, Erica Sayler in Storytelling, and Dustin Foote in Expository Address.
Receiving high division two ratings were: Silas Walston in Spontaneous Speaking and Improvisation, Bridgett Murphy in Spontaneous Speaking, and Amanda Ogle in Acting
Receiving a division two rating was Niah McMillin in Radio News Announcing.
“It was a wonderful day at Adel. The kids performed really well, and I think they had great time at contest,” explained speech coaches Carl and Dee Rankin.