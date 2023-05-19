(Bedford) -- The city of Bedford is getting set to host its 28th annual Red Brick Run Saturday.
The event is a time-honored tradition in Bedford and allows for the town to draw in people from all over the region, according to event coordinator Kerra Strong.
“We are just really focused on growth and really involving more people, especially our local downtown businesses, to really make Bedford a destination on this day,” Strong said.
Four different events are available in the Red Brick Run lineup: a two-mile walk, a two-mile run, a 5K and a 10K.
Participants will be split up into separate divisions based on age.
The Red Brick Run is an opportunity for businesses in Bedford to showcase their products and services.
“We are going to be hopping,” Strong said. “Our retail businesses on Main Street, a lot of them have sponsored the day. They’ll be having different sales and things going on. So, in addition to retail, our restaurants and bars will also be open and having specials going, so once you’re done with the race you can head down Main Street and pop into our little boutiques and retail shops and see what we have to offer.”
The 2023 Red Brick Run will take place Saturday at 9 A.M. The route starts at the Taylor County courthouse, with a breakfast being served by the fire department beginning at 6 A.M.
Registration is available online at raceentry.com or by mail, and walk-up registration is allowed until 8:45 A.M. on race day.
Click below to hear the full interview with Strong from the KMA Morning Show.