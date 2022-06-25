(Bedford) – A Bedford woman faces multiple charges following her arrest Friday.
The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to assist the Iowa Department of Human Services in the 800 block of State Street in Bedford. Deputies say they located drug paraphernalia in plain view.
Authorities later executed a search warrant and arrested 33-year-old Ashley Russell. Russell was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and/or ammunition, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of prescription medicines and child endangerment.
She was taken to the Taylor County Jail on $7,000 cash only bond.