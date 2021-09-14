(Clarinda) -- After the retirement of long-time Clarinda optometrist Dr. Dan Lantz, a new face will be available to provide eye care for southwest Iowa.
Dr. Scott Beecher, owner of Beecher Eye Care, has taken over the shoes of Lantz since July, after moving his services down from the Sioux City area. A ribbon cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Ambassadors will be held Wednesday, at 9 a.m. at 203 South 16th Street in Clarinda. Beecher says he is excited to be back in the region.
"After spending 20 years up in the Sioux City, northwest Iowa area, Dr. Lantz and I got together, and he was looking to retire," Beecher said. "It seemed like a good opportunity to get back to southwest Iowa with some friends and family in the area, and continue my profession here."
Beecher says while he took over in July, he says it took a little time to get the insurance credentialing moved over with insurance companies, hence the ceremony being held this week.
Beecher, a native of Shenandoah, says his interest in optometry started at a very young age after having enjoyable experiences with local optometrists.
"What really got me interested was all the equipment and toys when I was a kid, it looked very interesting," Beecher said. "Dr. Cloepfil and Dr. Fick there in Shenandoah were always nice to me, and it seemed like something I wanted to pursue."
Beecher graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1995 and the Pennsylvania College of Optometry, now Salus University, in 1999.
He added while he enjoyed the his time in northwest Iowa, he was looking forward to getting back to his roots.
"After I got done with Optometry in Philadelphia, I took a job up there in Sioux City and enjoyed it very much up there," Beecher said. "But just coming back to southwest Iowa, it's nice to be with a lot of genuine people where a handshake still means something."
Beecher says he looks forward to continuing the tradition of great eye care in the region. He says his business will provide general eye care and exams including glasses and contacts, as well as medical evaluation for cataracts, glaucoma, or any other potential traumas.
Beecher says he hopes for good weather this Wednesday, for sharing his practice and getting to meet the people in the community.