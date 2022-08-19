(Omaha) -- On the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts to increase funding and access to behavioral and mental healthcare services continue in southeast Nebraska.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center's Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska recently opened the window for applications to funding designated to develop the behavioral health workforce in the state. The first round of funding comes after the Nebraska Legislature allocated $25.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to the state-funded education center. Dr. Marley Doyle, director of the educational center, says the multi-year COVID-19 pandemic placed significant stress on behavioral healthcare providers and those wishing to receive care.
"We were seeing long wait times to see any provider at all, but we also don't have the services that are needed to adequately treat the population," said Doyle. "So we need not only more behavioral health providers, but we need access to more behavioral health services, such as acute care beds and emergency services."
Particularly, Doyle says the pandemic compounded with an already inadequate workforce in rural areas such as southwest Iowa and much of southeast Nebraska. She adds rural providers were often seeing patients seek assistance in more dire situations.
"Because they've had to wait longer or they didn't have the services needed, so they kind of put off their mental health until it reached a crisis point," said Doyle. "So I think if we were able to intervene at an earlier stage, we might be able to make a bigger difference so people didn't have to get to the point of crisis."
The center will distribute the funds based on four primary areas. Doyle says priorities include providing behavioral health training opportunities and expanding telehealth services.
"This is to support students and behavioral health graduate or post-graduate students that are looking for training opportunities to be able to complete their program," said Doyle. "The second category is tele-behavioral health and the intention with this category is to improve the telehealth network across the state of Nebraska to ensure that all Nebraskans have access to tele-behavioral health care."
Additionally, funds could be used to develop projects addressing issues caused or exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and to support costs for providers to staff licensed behavioral health supervisors.
All Nebraska organizations and providers are eligible to apply for the awards.
"This funding is intended to be for the behavioral health system as a whole, so we want anybody to apply and we want anybody to have access to this funding," said Doyle. "We're not trying to kind of limit the access to 'only academic institutions,' or 'only certain areas,' we really want this to be an open process for all providers who are interested."
Providers can request funding for up to three years. The application window for the initial funding cycle closes on October 14.