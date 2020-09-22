(Council Bluffs) -- A Bellevue man is in custody following his arrest in Council Bluffs Tuesday morning.
The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers made contact with 31-year-old Paul L. Pearson Jr. around 1:30 a.m. at a gas station in the 2700 block of South 24th Street. An investigation revealed Pearson had warrants from Nebraska.
Officers placed Pearson in the backseat of a police cruiser. A short time later, officers noticed he had gotten his handcuffs in front of his body and had wrapped his seatbelt around his neck. Officers cut the seatbelt and Pearson was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He was later released and taken to the Pottawattamie County Jail on charges of interference with official acts and fugitive from justice.