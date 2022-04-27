(Red Oak) -- A Bellevue man wanted on warrants in another state is in custody in Red Oak.
Red Oak Police say 20-year-old Carlos Rodriguez-Gonzalez was arrested late Tuesday evening near the intersection of Highway 34 and G Avenue for a traffic violation. Further investigation revealed that Rodriguez-Gonzalez was wanted on active ATF warrants out of Nebraska for weapons violations. The suspect was taken to the Montgomery County Jail, where he's held without bond, awaiting extradition to Nebraska.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and the Montgomery County Communications Center assisted Red Oak police officers in the arrest.