(Glenwood) -- A two-vehicle accident in Mills County sent one person to the hospital late Wednesday afternoon.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred near the intersection of 180th Street and U.S. Highway 34 shortly after 5:30 p.m. Authorities say a 2003 Chevy Tahoe driven by 36-year-old Lucia Gomez-Cardenas of Bellevue attempted to make a right turn from 34 onto 180th Street when it was rear-ended by a 2003 Toyota Camry driven by 45-year-old Bryan Mead of Papillion. The sheriff's office says Mead didn't see the Gomez-Cardenas vehicle turning right.
Gomez-Cardena was taken by Glenwood Rescue to Jennie Edmunson Hospital in Council Bluffs.