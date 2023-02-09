(Omaha) -- Relatively dry conditions continue to dominate conditions along the Missouri River Basin.
Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers say the runoff forecast for the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City remains below average. That's despite the fact that January runoff above Sioux City was actually above average due to warmer-than-normal temperatures in the upper basin resulting in some snow melt runoff. Ryan Larsen is basin team leader with the corps' Omaha office. During the corps' February conference call, Larsen says the 2023 calendar year runoff forecast above Sioux City is 21.1 million acre feet, 82% of average.
"The below average runoff forecast for 2023 reflects the current drier-than-normal soil moisture in much of the basin," said Larsen, "near average mountain snowpack, and slightly above average plain snowpack. We are expecting below-average runoff during the high runoff periods of March through April, typically when the plains snowpack melts, and May through July, typically when the mountain snowpack melts."
Larsen says drought conditions remain over most of the basin--with areas of improvement and deterioration.
"Comparing the drought monitor from February 1st, 2022 to the drought monitor from January 31st, 2023, drought conditions improved in western portion of the basin, while drought conditions worsened in eastern portions of the basin."
Doug Kluck is central regional climate services director for NOAA's Kansas City office. Kluck says 63% of the basin is experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Even with improved chances of precipitation across the region, Kluck says the drought won't go away easily.
"You know, sometimes we'll walk outside and our feet will get wet, or we'll walk in mud and all that stuff," said Kluck, "well, yeah, the surface can be awfully wet. But, it doesn't really mean that after six months of dryness or three years of dryness, we really made up for in the soil column. So, sometimes it's hard for people to understand that. That's why I'm trumpeting that it's going to take some time to get out of our drought."
Kluck, however, notes the current trends indicate the La Nina pattern dominating the weather the past three years will give way to neutral conditions this spring. Officials note the Gavins Point Dam's releases in South Dakota were increased from 12,000 to 14,000 cubic feet per second in late January and early this month to mitigate colder temperatures across the lower basin. Releases were expected to be lowered back to 12,000 cfs this week.