(Omaha) -- Despite recent rainfall, below-average snowpacks and dry soils continue to leave little risk for flooding in the Missouri River Basin.
That's the message from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and National Weather Service officials during a media conference Thursday afternoon. Corps officials say May runoff was at 2.7 million acre-feet -- which is 0.4 million acre-feet more than forecasted last month but is still just 79% of average. Ryan Larsen is a Reservoir Regulation Team Lead with the Corps of Engineers. Larsen says that despite recent rainfalls, soil moistures at deeper depths remain dry, including at a monitoring station in Montana that received 1.8 inches of rain.
"Note the rapid increase in soil moisture at a depth of two inches, and a gradual increase at a depth of four inches," said Larsen. "Despite the increases at shallow depths, deeper depths showed no response to the rain event. Which underscores how drought conditions can persist over parts of the basin, despite several rain events occurring."
Larsen says the current runoff forecast for 2022 sits at 18.3 million acre-feet or 71% of average and 0.5 million-acre feet higher than last month's forecast.
Doug Kluck, a climatologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, says significant rainfall in the basin has been concentrated in North Dakota and eastern Kansas over the past three months, with much of the basin sitting at 50-75% less than normal. However, he adds that summer weather over the next three months could minimize any improvements to the latest drought monitor.
"We're seeing what looks to be a pretty strong indication of above normal temperatures to the west -- mainly western U.S. -- and edging into the Missouri Basin for sure," said Kluck. "Really unless you're in North Dakota and far northern areas, chances are enhanced for above normal temperatures through that period."
Additionally, lower than normal precipitation is expected throughout the basin, and currently, at least 60% of the basin remains in some level of drought.
With these conditions in mind and below-average mountain snowpack accumulation, National Weather Service Hydrologist Matt Wilson says they expect minimal snowmelt flooding. But, he says there has been some tributary flooding in the lower basin.
"This is kind of typical for this time of year, we get convective storms that move through and dump localized high-levels of precipitation," said Wilson. "Then in some of our smaller streams, we end up getting this flooding that's intermittent."
Despite some drought conditions improving, Missouri River Basin Water Management Chief John Remus says they will be remaining in water conservation mode for the foreseeable future.
"All indications are that we'll be doing that through the winter," said Remus. "Those individuals that operate municipal and industrial intakes during the winter time just need to be making some plans now to operate through the winter. Because it does look like we'll be in a pretty 'summer mode' to what we were this last winter."
Barring any sudden needs in the lower basin, Corps officials say releases from Gavins Point Dam in Yankton, South Dakota, are expected to remain at minimum-service navigation flow support ranging from 25,000 to 35,000 cubic feet per second.