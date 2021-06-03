(Omaha) – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials continue to monitor a lower-than-normal runoff along the Upper Missouri River basin.
Officials say below-normal precipitation and dry soil conditions persist in the upper basin above Sioux City. The corps’ monthly report released Thursday placed the upper basin runoff forecast at 17.9 million acre feet – 69% of average. If realized, this runoff amount would be in the 22nd driest year in the upper basin since 1898. The May upper Basin runoff was 64% of average.
John Remus, chief of the corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, says the June 1st upper basin forecast indicated below-average runoff will continue in the summer and fall. Remus adds the June reservoir studies indicate the navigation service level, based on the July 1st system storage check, will be reduced by approximately 1,000 cubic feet per second for the second half of the navigation season. The studies also indicate that the winter release from the Gavins Point Dam will be at minimum levels, which is 12,000 cfs.
Releases from Gavins Point have averaged 29,400 cfs over the past month. Corps officials expect releases will be adjusted to provide full-service navigation flow support on the lower Missouri River through July 1st -- the first half of the navigation season. The forecast release rate for this summer is 30,000 cfs.