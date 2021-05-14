(Hamburg) -- Fremont County residents are coming to the aid of a family struck by disaster this week.
A benefit supper takes place Tuesday from 5-to-7 p.m. at Marnie Simons Elementary School in Hamburg. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News proceeds from the dinner will help the Sara and Chris Ward family of Riverton, whose house suffered heavy damage in a fire on Monday. Wells says the supper is the inaugural project for Hamburg's newly-formed Lions Club, of which he is a member.
"We are looking for a first project," said Wells. "Our club is about 30 days old. Al Zobel out of Exira has taken us under his wing. He's the district president, and we're just excited to have the opportunity to do this. We also discussed at our Lions Club meeting if there's any way we could help them rebuilt the home. So, that's a project we'll be talking to the family about."
Cost of the meal is a free will donation.
"People can drive up, or they can come in," he said. "It will be a pulled pork dinner, a totally free will donation. All the money will go to them."
Wells says the Ward family have three children, including two boys attending school in Hamburg, and a girl at Sidney Junior High.