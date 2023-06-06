(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City residents continue to sound off on a proposed utilities franchise fee hike.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council held the second reading of an ordinance amendment raising the city's electric and gas utilities fees by 1.25%. City officials propose the fee hike to cover infrastructure installation costs for the proposed Kreifels Hills Subdivision. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says residents in attendance expressed mixed emotions over the proposed fee hikes, but generally understand why the city proposes them.
"In general, most everybody that spoke understands Nebraska City has a large need--like a lot of rural communities--for modern, increased housing," said Bequette. "That's just not the argument. The argument is how do we pay for the development. One issue--which is the camp I used to be in--is why is the city getting involved in this, when if there's a need, normally someone from the private sector will come forward and meet that need? Right now, with the cost of development, developers just aren't taking on that risk unless there's some assistance or help."
One of the questions asked by residents is whether the city considered other alternatives to the franchise fee hike. Bequette says one alternative nixed was a property tax increase.
"We're looking at about a $2 million bond," said Bequette. "So, the amount that we would need each year to pay the principle and interest on that to service that bond over 20 years would be about $150,000-to-$155,000. That would mean that we would have to look at increasing our property tax. That would be, for Nebraska City, three to four cents more on the mill levy, which is now 31 (cents per thousand dollars valuation). So, we would have to go up three or four cents if we would just cover it with property tax. But, we're looking at a way to expand it, and to not increase our property tax."
Likewise, Bequette says tax increment financing was not an option.
"A project of this magnitude, we really didn't want to postpone the increase of property tax valuation by tying up that $2 million bond in a 15-year TIF," said Bequette, "which would mean that the increased amount of property tax would go to pay off that bond, instead of going to those taxable entities--schools, Southeastern Community College, and those other folks--who could use an increase in valuation with their operational budgets."
Bequette adds the city also wanted to avoid using money from its general and reserve funds. A third and final reading of the proposed fee hike is expected at the council's next regular meeting June 19th. In a related note, the council also approved a resolution its intention to annex the proposed subdivision into city limits. Action on an ordinance regarding the annexation is also expected at the council's next regular meeting.