(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are pleased with the weather cooperating for the city's annual Arbor Day celebrations.
That's according to Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette, who tells KMA News the festivities were in full force late last month with various activities. The American version of Arbor Day was started in April 1872 by Nebraska City resident J. Sterling Morton. Additionally, Bequette says this year's festivities included a few re-vamped offerings for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic for the area's youth.
"What was really nice was that we were able to, post COVID, fully step up the youth education day at the Arbor Lodge Mansion and we had the "String Beans" in performing," said Bequette. "So, hopefully kids now across the area will remember Arbor Day and Nebraska City as one of their big highlights."
Events spanned all across Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in the final weekend of April. Of course, highlighting the weekend was the parade on Saturday and the ceremonial tree plantings on Friday.
"It's shorter than our Applejack parade, but we had quite a few entries and our Pride of the Pioneers, our High School marching band, and our middle school marching band marched, our our high schoolers were in their brand new uniforms they got this year, and it was a good time on Saturday with a lot of activities," he said. "We honored Sally DuBois as our Arbor Honoree and two tree planters on Friday afternoon in ceremony. We were just blessed by having a lot of folks to plant a lot of trees around town (that) weekend."
Other events included Sunday's fly-in breakfast and Best of the Midwest Bloody Mary Championships.
On top of being an opportunity for the community to gather and celebrate the planting of trees, Bequette says the holiday also etches the city in the history books and preserves the efforts of Morton to start the now worldwide event.
"He lived here in the Arbor Lodge State Park and the mansion is still there that they slowly built on and on that property I believe there's now 189 species of trees," said Bequette. "The Arbor Day Foundation, which started 100 years later in 1972 by John Rosenow, makes Nebraska City home of its Arbor Day Farm and Lied Lodge and Conference Center."
Bequette adds the celebrations also serve as a warm-up for the city before its annual Applejack Festival in September. Bequette made his comments on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program.