(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's school superintendent says efforts continue to fill various openings in the district.
Concerns regarding a perceived exodus of staff members have been expressed during public comment periods at recent Clarinda School Board meetings. Chari Bix was among those speaking out on Wednesday's meeting. Bix says the district has a problem with retaining instructors.
"Our teachers change constantly," said Bix. "And, nobody ever gets a teacher that's been here for, like, five or six years, that has finally built up where she's knows what she's doing, or he knows what he's doing."
Resignations approved by the board Wednesday included two high school instructors, an elementary special education instructor, two paraprofessionals and a custodian. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman says the district is working to fill vacant positions. Most recently, Bergman says candidates for the open special ed and PE positions were interviewed.
"When we look at candidates," said Bergman, "we like to look at candidates that have multiple licenses, so that we can then kind of look at our big puzzle piece, and see certain people, if we can get the right people that may fit other places. Although we really interviewed for two different spots, some of those people may end up in other spots."
In addition, Bergman says the district is reviewing possible staff transfers and Title I funding in filling the openings.
"We will look at the funds available through Title," she said. "This is the first year Clarinda has filled out all the paperwork to be a Title school, rather than just have different pockets of Title money. So, we're going to have more money, and be able to hire more people."
Bergman also claims research shows the number of staff members hired has been consistent over the past four years.
"Sometimes we hear, you know, things aren't going in the last three, or four, or five years," the superintendent said. "We've heard that at the last few meetings. I think it's really important to remember that there's been two different leaders during that time, and our board has really done a great job. They have done a great job of putting kids first. That's why we're working hard to make sure we have the right people."
Board members Wednesday approved the first reading of a policy regarding a general complaint form as recommended by the IASB covering public complaints about employees, communication channels and employee complaints. Additionally, Board President Greg Jones announced he would no longer allow remarks during public comment periods deviating from public comments from active board policy, and posted agenda items.