(Gilbert) -- Clarinda's school superintendent was not selected for a similar position in another district.
On Thursday, the Gilbert Community School District announced the hiring of Dr. Christine Trujillo as its next superintendent. A native Iowan, Trujillo is currently assistant principal of learning and leadership for Tempe Schools in Tempe, Arizona. Trujillo was selected over two other finalists, including Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman. Wayne Wormstadt, superintendent of the Windom Area School District in Windom, Minnesota was the other finalist.
Trujillo and other finalists were interviewed in the Gilbert district on Wednesday. Grundmeyer Leader Services Consultants assisted the Gilbert School Board with the screening process. Earlier this month, the Clarinda School Board hired that same firm for a potential superintendent's search, should Bergman have been selected for the Gilbert job.