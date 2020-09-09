(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's school superintendent joins an elite group of individuals in a special class.
Meeting via ZOOM Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved the selection of Chris Bergman to the 2020-21 Leadership Iowa class. According to the program's website, Leadership Iowa is the state's premier issues awareness program, promoting leadership and civic responsibility. Through eight monthly sessions, participants are provided with a wide range of "eye-opening experiences and insights that highlight the opportunities and challenges facing Iowa." Bergman, who is one of 40 selected to this year's program, told the board she appreciated its support of her participation.
"I believe that the experiences I will have through this program," said Bergman, "will really enhance our ability to grow strong relationships with our community partners in industry and Iowa Western (Community College). We have a meeting with them later this week. I think just anytime we can see how other places in the state collaborate across different organizations for the sake of the students, the more ideas that we have."
Participants will convene in a different community each month for a two-day session focusing on a specific topic. Running from October to June, Bergman says the sessions will take place in person, with masks and other COVID-19 precautions in place.
In other business, the board approved Lexy Davies to serve as home school assistance instructor for this school year, a cooperative agreement with the University of Northern Iowa, allowing UNI students to serve as student-teachers in the district, and the district's application for the COVID-19 CARES Relief Grant. The board also approved paying $26,304 to 3D Construction, Incorporated for replacing a concrete slab damaged by the roof replacement project at Garfield Elementary School. Board members also approved mask donations from Grace Crosby and Anchor Homes.
Also approved were the contracts of Curtis Maassen as assistant middle school football coach, and the resignations of Will Bauman as middle school basketball coach, and Danni Samuelson as high school associate and cheer coach.