(Clarinda) -- Chris Bergman has confirmed her resignation as the Clarinda School District Superintendent effective at the end of the current school year.
Bergman filed her official letter of resignation Tuesday morning, and has confirmed to KMA News she intends to resign from the position at the end of the 2021-22 school year, to pursue further career opportunities. Bergman came to Clarinda in July of 2019 from the Johnston School District, where she served as central office administrator, as well as the district's executive director of teaching, learning and innovation for the past four years. Bergman succeeded Deron Stender, who resigned in June 2019 to accept the superintendent's position in the Creston School District.
At the time of the hiring, Bergman said the district's size and strategic plan convinced her to apply for the interim superintendent's job.
"I grew up in a small town," said Bergman. "Clarinda's bigger than the two I grew up in. It's a great sized community. I really liked what I saw. The strategic plan was very thoughtful, purposeful, and really serves kids in terms of all the different skills and connections they need to be successful."
After first serving as an interim superintendent, the Clarinda School Board offered a two-year superintendent's contract to Bergman in December 2019. Bergman had also been a finalist for the Gilbert School District Superintendent position back in February of 2021.
Bergman says she intends to make a statement on her resignation at the Clarinda School Board's regular meeting on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the McKinley Central Office.