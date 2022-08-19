(Sidney) -- Fremont County's new recorder hopes to continue her late predecessor's legacy of service.
Earlier this week, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors appointed Tarah Berry to fill the vacancy left by Jennifer McAllister's passing last month. An Omaha native and 2002 graduate of Westside High School, Berry has served in the courthouse for four-and-a-half years. She was deputy recorder prior to her appointment Wednesday over two other applicants. Berry tells KMA News she sought the recorder's position in order to continue McAlllister's work, and meet new people in the community.
"Jenny was a great person," said Berry. "She influenced a lot of people working with the community. She did hunter safety courses. She also worked with her husband with Don John's. Jenny taught me to do the job, and I hope to carry on her legacy of doing a good work, working with the office."
As recorder, Berry says one of her goals is to increase the office's social medial presence.
"I wish to create a Facebook account," she said, "and make people more publicly aware of things coming up, like it's hunting season now. You can now purchase your hunting tags. I want people to know when boating licenses are due, ATV licenses are due. I just want to make people more aware of what's happening in the DNR world."
Berry will serve the remainder of McAllister's term, which expires with the November general election. She must run in the November general election in order to serve a full four-year term. Fremont County's Republican Central Committee will convene and delegates will nominate someone to take McAllister’s place on the ballot.