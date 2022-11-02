(Sidney) -- Voters in Fremont County will have a couple of choices at the ballot box on Tuesday on who will be the next Fremont County Recorder.
Republican incumbent Tarah Berry currently serves as the recorder after the board of supervisors appointed her in August following the passing of Jennifer McAllister. An Omaha native and 2002 graduate of Westside High School, Berry has lived in Fremont County with her husband Curtis for over 10 years and together have two children. Berry previously served as a deputy recorder from 2018 until her appointment to recorder earlier this year. Berry says she has been adjusting well to the new role.
"I've been taking classes, going to meetings, and reaching out to other recorders to help me when in need," said Berry. "But, I love the job and I love meeting new people every day and learning new things. It's hard to pass up working with the public, I enjoy it very much."
Berry says she greatly enjoys working with the various history books associated with the job and returning to her family's roots.
"All the books and the old literature in deeds and everything was very intriguing to me -- I love when someone comes in and we have to trace back the history because you're pulling out all of those books and reading all of the history that we have," she said. "My great-grandpa was actually born in Fremont County so it was fantastic coming back to his roots."
She is also pleased with adding a new Facebook page for the recorder's office informing residents of the services provided and any necessary deadlines, which she hopes will continue into her next term.
Additionally, a write-in candidacy was launched earlier this year by Andrea Clark. A 1985 Sidney graduate, Clark spent 17 years with the Fremont County Veterinary Clinic handling various bookkeeping and management duties. She also owned and operated her own cosmetology business, Hair We Are, for three years. Clark says she chose to throw her name into the ring based on her financial and bookkeeping background.
"I was approached by several people in the community who thought that this would be a very good fit for me because of my background, and I agreed," Clark explained. "I have a lot of knowledge in booking and accuracy and knowing that you need to be reliable in working with other offices within the courthouse as far as the auditor and assessor. Being accurate in those tasks."
Clark says she hopes to continue the work of the previous recorders in increasing the office's transparency and efficiency.
"Maintaining accurate records, keeping the budget under control and where it's at, so as to not raise any taxes for people in the community," she said. "Just the accuracy and working with the other offices and making it a pleasant environment."
The winner of Tuesday's election would then serve a full four-year term. Polls are open Tuesday in Fremont County from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.