(Atlantic) -- An Atlantic High School English and journalism teacher is the latest recipient of a statewide distinguished service award.
Allison Berryhill is slated to receive the Iowa Council of Teachers of English 2022 Distinguished Service Award. The recognition is the highest given to an English teacher each year. The award recognizes an instructional leader whose service to English or language arts has contributed significantly with a local, regional, state, or national impact in their school district, area education agency, college, or institution. Berryhill tells KMA News she is honored to be among the award recipients.
"It's kind of an award for sort of the 'lifetime contribution' you've made to the organization and to the teaching of English," said Berryhill. "I remember many of the people who I've seen get the award in the past are people who have been wonderful mentors to me and people who I've really respected for the work they've done. So, it's an honor to be included in that group of educators."
Berryhill has taught since 2003 in the Atlantic School District and spent four years at Exira and one in Audubon. The veteran educator says she got into teaching primarily due to a fit with her skill set but also wanting to provide students with new experiences.
"I like the creativity that it holds, there's so many different ways you can approach a topic and try to engage kids," she said. "I love trying to motivate kids to get excited about learning, especially about things they maybe didn't know they were interested in. When I can crack open a new topic or new experience for them and watch them realize things about themselves they didn't know before -- it's very rewarding."
Berryhill currently teaches 9th-grade honors English and a new AP Literature class. As the Director of Journalism with the school, she also teaches Introduction to Journalism, and three different editing courses, including broadcasting, newspaper, and yearbook.
While not being quite able to identify exact moments throughout her career, Berryhill says she looks back fondly on constant memories of learning and collaboration within the classroom.
"Every week, probably even every day, there are moments where the classroom just sings," Berryhill explained. "You just feel like learning is happening and it's exciting, and kids keep asking questions and answering each others questions. When things are really clicking, that's really special."
Berryhill says she has also immensely enjoyed the more-student driven journalism courses she oversees.
"Those are very student-directed programs so I do a lot of trying to open doors and push kids through so that they'll try new things and take the lead," said Berryhill. "That's a fun kind of teaching as well to give kids responsibility and teach them the ethics, rules, and what they need to do to get a good story."
The council will present Berryhill with the award at a conference luncheon on Friday, October 14, at the Stoney Creek Inn in Johnston.