(Treynor) -- The new school year's beginning carries extra meaning to one of KMAland's newest superintendents.
Dr. Joel Beyenhof recently assumed the superintendent's helm in the Treynor School District. A 31-year education professional, Beyenhof previously served as principal at Lewis Central High School since 2012, and 20 years in the Council Bluffs School District. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Beyenhof attributed support from community members for a smooth transition into his new position.
"Part of my entry plan was to meet with several individuals and community leaders, and so forth," said Beyenhof. "I probably have met with 40 different people already, probably about hour-long conversations each. It just validated everything I had researched about the Treynor Community School District--and that was a lot of school pride. You know, the excellence in academics, activities and facilities just isn't by chance. There's just a lot of people working really hard, and that has resulted in a lot of success."
Beyenhof notes some similarities between a high school principal's job and serving as superintendent.
"Lewis Central High School is a decent-sized high school," he said. "So, I had administrative staff there also, working with school leaders to improve their leadership skills and their impact. I think that's one priority that a superintendent has, in helping school leaders from all the way from elementary school to middle school and high school--so, it's kind of nice to have a little variety there."
Beyenhof says handling school finances is one of the differences between the two positions.
"I think the other side of being a building leader versus district leader or superintendent is more involvement with the school finance policy," said Beyenhof, "and given our size, maybe some state reporting, some items that I've always been involved in, but maybe just to a larger degree at this point."
In addition to a new superintendent, Beyenhof says Treynor welcomed other new staff members this month. Beyenhof succeeded Dr. Mark Hopkins, who stepped down at the end of last school year to become a professor at the University of Iowa. You can hear the full interview with Joel Beyenhof here: