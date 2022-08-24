(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are continuing the city's aggressive approach to eradicating dilapidated structures.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Shenandoah City Council approved the solicitation of bids for demolition and clean up activities at four properties: 101 North Center, 113 University Avenue, and 1213 and 1215 West Valley Avenue. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the latest properties targeted for removal continues the momentum created during his predecessor Dick Hunt's tenure. McQueen also credits City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen for his continued efforts to acquire nuisance structures through court activities.
"These abandoned properties or vacant properties, we're not going to let them stand," said McQueen. "That's not what we want to represent in Shenandoah. These four, I think this will make 12 since the first of the year that are going to come down, and we have quite a list."
McQueen also lauds the efforts of Justin Marshall. In addition to serving as full-time fire chief, Marshall is also handling building inspections and nuisance abatement tasks.. And, the mayor believes Marshall's making an impact in identifying nuisance properties.
"He's doing a great job," said McQueen. "Actually, me and Justin were driving around yesterday (Tuesday) looking. You know, I'm all for rehab, but some of these are completely done, and they just need to disappear. These lots need to be either resold or maintained, where people don't have to look at that."
Another avenue in addressing dilapidated structures is the city's private demolition and rehabilitation program. Approved by the council earlier this week, McQueen says the response to the pilot program has been "lukewarm" thus far.
"We've had some interest in it, you know," he said. "We've talked to a few people that have looked at different ones and have ideas. I think it's just one of those things that it may take a little while for it to get up and running at 100%. The city, we're willing to do this. This is an idea we got from another town in Iowa, and I think it's going to be great."
In addition to the aforementioned properties, the council also approved the solicitation of bids for the sale of city-owned property at 201 North Broad Street. You can hear the full interview with Roger McQueen here: