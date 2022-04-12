(Menlo) -- President Joe Biden was in Guthrie County Tuesday to announce an emergency waiver that will allow a higher ethanol blend of fuel to be sold through the summer in an effort to curb rising fuel prices.
The President made the announcement from POET Bioprocessing's Menlo location. Biden says the waivers will allow E15 fuel to be sold June 1st-September 15th, a time period when it usually is not allowed. He says in addition to easing prices at the pump, ethanol provides a key industry for Iowa farmers.
"All of that corn in the silos is from farmers within 60 miles of here," said Biden. "Knowing you have a buyer gives farmers something they don't often have: peace of mind and certainty about where their product can be sold and that they'll get a fair price for it. It creates good-paying jobs. It's estimated there are over 400,000 jobs directly and indirectly supported by this industry nationwide."
The move comes as the administration faces pressure to lower energy prices in the wake of high inflation. The average gallon of gas nationwide is around $4.10.
"E15 is about 10 cents a gallon cheaper than E10," said Biden. "Some gas stations offer an even bigger discount than that. But many of the gas stations that sell it here in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin or Pennsylvania, are required to stop selling it in the summer. With this waiver, on June 1, you're not going to show up at your local gas station and see a bag over the pump that has the cheapest gas."
In 2019, President Donald Trump allowed E15 to be sold year-round, but that move was struck down in federal court. Prior to the president's visit, Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst held a conference call with reporters. She says action by Congress to make year-round E15 permanent is possible, if Democrats get on board.
"The administration needs to acknowledge that this is a solution that is readily available today," said Ernst. "Democrats need to get on board with that as well. By providing additional resources for ethanol and biodiesel, not only can we bring the cost of fuel, but we can also bring down the carbon footprint that many people are really concerned about."
In addition to allowing summertime E15 sales, Biden used the visit to tout his administration's investment in infrastructure and the use of COVID-19 relief funds to help farmers. He pointed specifically to efforts to diversify markets for domestic beef.
"I'm a capitalist," said Biden. "Capitalism without competition isn't capitalism. It's exploitation and brings down historic economic progress. Reducing costs for families also requires investing in infrastructure."
Biden's visit to Iowa was his first since his campaign in 2020.