(Menlo) -- President Joe Biden will make his first trip to Iowa since the 2020 election Tuesday.
The Des Moines Register reported over the weekend that Biden will visit Menlo, a Guthrie County town of 365 people. The President is expected to discuss his economic agenda, as well as tout the nearly $5 billion Iowa will receive from an infrastructure package signed into law last year. Iowa also stands to receive up to $60 million in transit funds from the federal government.
More details about the visit, including the exact location and attendance availability, is expected to be announced at a later time.