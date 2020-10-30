(Des Moines) -- Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden told Iowa voters that he is the right person to lead the country through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biden appeared at a drive-in campaign rally Friday afternoon at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines. Biden's visit comes as Iowa saw the number of individuals hospitalized for COVID-19 eclipse 600. The number of patients in the ICU is also the highest since May.
"Dr. Fauci called last week for a mask mandate," said Biden. "This isn't a political statement. It's a patriotic duty for God's sake. But still, Donald Trump refuses to listen to science. He politicizes the race for a vaccine, instead of planning for its safe, equitable and free distribution. He refuses to provide schools and small businesses the resources and national standards where they could open safely and stay open."
Biden says the economic recovery from COVID-19 starts with a reform of taxation. He said his plan would not increase taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 per year.
"There are 91 major corporations out of the Fortune 500 that didn't pay a penny in tax last year," said Biden. "That's tens of billions of dollars. They're going to pay their fair share. Why should a firefighter, an educator, a nurse, a cop pay at a higher tax rate -- which you do -- than a major multi-billion dollar corporation?"
Going forward, Biden says the country needs to make health insurance accessible for everyone.
"Before Obamacare, insurance companies charged women more for the same health care they charged men, because they could," said Biden. "That'll end. Donald Trump thinks health care is a privilege. I think it's a right."
Prior to the event, the Iowa Republican Party held a counter-event that featured former Governor and U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad. Branstad criticized Biden for not appearing in Iowa sooner.
"Biden doesn't like Iowa," said Branstad. "He came in fourth here and he left before the Caucus results were in. The results were a disaster. The result is that the Iowa Caucuses will be history if Biden elected president."
Biden's appearance was part of a busy week of campaigning for presidential candidates in Iowa. President Trump appeared just across the Missouri River in Omaha Tuesday, while Vice President Mike Pence was in Des Moines Thursday. Trump has indicated that he will hold one final rally in Dubuque on Sunday as the election nears.