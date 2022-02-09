(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Grand Theater will be hosting a big game fundraiser on Sunday.
Event organizer Amber Jennings joined the KMA Morning Show on Tuesday. Jennings
"We're going to have the big game fundraiser at the Red Oak Grand Theater," Jennings said. "It's going to be on (Sunday) February 13th. It's free admission to everybody, the public is all invited, the doors will open at 4:30, and the screens will be turned on at 5:00.
"We're going to provide tailgate foods, along with Coke products, and popcorn, for a free-will donation. Anyone that comes can bring their own cooler with their favorite beverage that they choose."
The event will also feature a silent auction.
"Along with that evening, we're going to have a silent auction from the time the doors open until the beginning of the third quarter. Everybody will be able to bid on certain items," Jennings continued. "We do have a listing of the items on our Facebook page at the Red Oak Grand Theater. They have been donated by several local businesses, along with individuals."
Auction items include a Kansas City Chiefs' helmet autographed by Travis Kelce, an Iowa Hawkeyes football helmet, a Yeti Roadie 24 cooler, and an Oklahoma Joe's Rambler 220 charcoal grill.
Those looking to purchase tickets can do so by calling or texting Amber Jennings at 712-621-5102. Winners don't need to be present to win. The drawing will be at 6:30 and will be broadcasted live on Facebook.
All proceeds will go towards Expand the Grand. People can purchase tickets 1 for $10 or 5 for $40.
You can hear the full interview with Jennings below.