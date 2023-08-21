UPDATED STORY Monday, August 21st, 7:38 p.m.
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are once again postponing public hearings due to continuing publication snags.
Hearings scheduled for Tuesday night's Shenandoah City Council meeting are now rescheduled for the council's September 12th meeting. Delayed hearings include proposed ordinance amendments providing increased compensation for the mayor and council members, reducing the city's park and recreation board members' terms from 6 years to 4, changes to city cemetery regulations regarding lot sales and administrative costs for changing lot records and titles, bids for the city's shallow well projects, and authorizing a loan agreement and the issuance of notes not to exceed $3 million. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the Iowa Code requires the city to publish hearing notices in the newspaper of record--in this case, the Southwest Iowa Herald. Lyman says the problem is that the paper now publishes only once a week--and the city provided materials too late for the latest edition.
"You know, we're still adjusting to getting everything in place in time to get that," said Lyman. "So, we had to delay those public hearings in order to meet the public meeting laws, basically."
Lyman says the city apologizes for the delay.
"We're adjusting to the new schedule, as well," he said. "We just got to get all our homework done a little sooner before we set the public hearing from now on."
Agenda Items that ARE scheduled for the council's 6 p.m. meeting at City Hall include an update on a nuisance property at 704 8th Avenue, a hearing requested by Laura Newquist and Paul Burton regarding a nuisance property at 800 Maple Street, and approval of an invoice totaling more than $35,000 to Southwest Iowa Parking Lot Maintenance regarding a demolition project.
ORIGINAL STORY Monday, August 21st, 2023 2:05 p.m.
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's City Council faces a full agenda Tuesday evening.
Meeting at 6 p.m. at Shenandoah City Hall, the council holds public hearings on a long list of proposals. Chief among them are amendments to city ordinances for proposed pay increases for the mayor and council members. Under the proposal, council members' pay would rise from $35 to $70 per meeting-with the $20 per committee meeting fee eliminated, while the mayor's pay would double from $6,000 to $12,000--spread out over 26 pay periods. If approved, the mayoral-council pay hikes would be the first increase in 18 years. In a recent interview with KMA News, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the jobs of a mayor and council member have changed over the past year-and-a-half since he took office.
"A lot of it is, we see a lot more communications from the citizens, and stuff," said McQueen, "whether it be phone calls, in-person. Of course now, they can text you, they can message you, they can email you. So, I think it was a lot more communication between the mayor and the citizens. I think there's also a lot more preparation for a lot of things we do--probably more than in the past."
Originally scheduled for the council's regular meeting two weeks ago, city officials delayed the hearings until Tuesday because of publication issues. If approved by the council following three readings, the council pay raise would not take affect until January of next year. Two council positions are up for a vote in the November general elections--the 2nd ward position held by Councilman Jon Eric Brantner, and the at-large seat of Councilman Richard Jones. The mayor's pay hike takes affect in January, 2026.
Another public hearing concerns a proposed amendment to city ordinances reducing park and recreation board members' terms from 6 to 4 years. Councilman Kim Swank says the city's park board proposed the amendment.
"The park board members are elected for 6 years," said Swank. "Six years is a long time commitment, and they don't get paid anything, and they spend a lot of time on it. They thought if they cut it back to 4, it would be easier for somebody. A person could make a commitment for 4 rather than 6."
Other hearings concern two proposed amendments to the city's cemetery ordinances. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman says one would increase the price per lot at the Rose Hill Cemetery.
"In looking at the cost of operations," he said. "The cemetery board and the sexton have recommended increasing that cost up to $400 per lot. With that, there's also a perpetual care fund, and an administrative charge on that."
Another amendment concerns administrative costs for changing lot records and titles.
"Sometimes, we have lots be granted to family members--or transferred as we would call them--multiple times," said Lyman. "It just becomes an administrative burden, so we are charging for that, as well."
One final hearing involves authorizing a loan agreement and the issuance of notes not to exceed $3 million. City officials plan to use the money to replenish the city's demolition fund. Other projects earmarked include the purchase of a new rural fire truck, purchasing property for the city's new wastewater treatment plant, and removal of ash trees in the community victimized by Emerald Ash Borer.