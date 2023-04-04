(Undated) -- Voters in Missouri go to the polls today for the general municipal elections.
Polls across the state are open until 7 p.m. Atchison County boasts several important referendums, including the Rock Port R-2 School District's Proposition 2, which entails a $6.5 million bond issue for major facilities renovations. Perhaps the biggest proposal is demolition of the current dome structure and construction of a new facility with classrooms and a K-12 library. Also included is new flooring, windows and lighting in the elementary wing. Rock Port R-2 School Superintendent Dr. Ethan Sickles tells KMA News he believes the support is there for the bond issue's passage.
"We're very fortunate here in Rock Port, and our community," said Sickles. "They support education, and they know we strive our best for our students and staff, and for our community, as well. I think they know we've got a plan in place that will make education great for not only our current K-12 students, but for kids many years down the road."
A 4/7ths supermajority--or 58%--is necessary in order for the bond issue to pass. Rock Port residents also have a mayor's race to decide, as incumbent Amy Thomas faces challenger Jody Vansickle. Another big race is in the Tarkio R-1 School District, where five candidates are running for three positions on the school board--Warren Wright, Raymond Gebhards Jr., Natasha Baruth, Amy Hurst and Ashlee Driskell. And, voters in Rock Port, Tarkio and Atchison County must decide on citywide and countywide 3% sales taxes on marijuana sales. Atchison County Clerk Suzette Taylor tells KMA News other referendums are up for a vote.
"In addition to those issues, there's also the Atchison County special road district and the Tarkio special road district," said Taylor. "Both have to renew their levies. That is not a tax increase by either of those entities. It is just required by law that they have to renew their operating levy every four years. So, both of those entities are renewing those issues."
A similar referendum on a 3% marijuana sales tax is up for a vote in Maryville. KMA News will have election results from Atchison, Nodaway, Holt and Worth counties later on tonight at kmaland.com.