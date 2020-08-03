(Rock Port) -- Despite the continuing coronavirus pandemic, voters are expected to show up at the polls for Tuesday's Missouri Primary.
Sheriff's races highlight the ballots in two KMAland counties, where incumbent sheriffs face primary challenges. In Nodaway County, incumbent Sheriff Randy Strong faces challenger Douglas Lager for the Republican nomination. A former Nodaway County deputy, Lager most recently worked as a detective with Platte County's cyber crimes task force before his resignation from that position. The GOP nominee is expected to face former Sheriff Darren White in the November general election. The lone Democrat on the primary ballot, White lost to Strong in 2016. There's also contested races for Nodaway County's southern district commissioner's post. Four candidates are running for the Republican nomination: Frank Myers, Joe Drake, Scott A. Walk and Charles E. Small. On the Democratic side, the candidates are David Godsey, Steve Day, Robert D. Lager and Patrick "Pat" Nelson.
In Atchison County, incumbent Sheriff Dennis Martin faces two challengers for the Republican nomination: Tarkio Police Chief Tyson Gibbons and sheriff's deputy Andy Riley. No candidates are running on the Democrats' ballot. Under a new law approved by the Missouri Legislature this past session, voters contracting coronavirus, or falling under an at-risk category for COVID-19, were allowed to vote via absentee. Despite this, Atchison County Clerk Suzette Taylor recently told KMA News she still expected a good turnout at the polls on Election Day.
"We have not had a lot of cases in Atchison County," said Taylor. "So, I do think the public feels sale. They have seen how the polling places are set up, and I think they feel comfortable about going in there, and voting in person. I've had a lot of people tell me they think voting in person is important."
There's also contested races in northern Missouri's 6th Congressional District, where incumbent Sam Graves is challenged for the Republican nomination by Chris Ryan. Five other candidates vie for the Democratic nod: Henry Martin--who lost to Graves in 2018--plus Ramona Farris, Charles West, Gena L. Ross and Donald Robert Sartain. Missouri voters will also decide the contentious Medicaid expansion referendum. Polls across Missouri are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.