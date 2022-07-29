(Shenandoah) -- Barbecuing enthusiasts from all over the region arrive in Shenandoah today for the city's inaugural cookoff.
After months of preparation, Shenandoah hosts its first ShenDig barbecue competition this weekend. As many as 27 teams are expected to cook a vast array of ribs, chicken, brisket, pork butts and shoulders in competition sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society. Some contestants may arrive as early as 8 this morning. Activities take place at the Elks Lodge from 4-to-8 this evening--including a WWE-style introduction of the competitors at 6. Activities resume Saturday from noon-to-7 p.m., with the winners announced at 3 p.m. Mace Hensen co-chairs the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah's ShenDig Committee. Hensen says the teams vie for the grand champion and reserve grand champion awards, as well as a special trophy unique to Shenandoah's competition.
"Something brand new for the Kansas City Barbecue Society is any team that is within 40 minutes of Shenandoah will be eligible for our Mayor McQueen's trophy," said Hensen. "The highest ranking team of our local teams will be awarded that trophy."
Additionally, Hensen says some big prize packages are at stake in this weekend's competition.
"We put together a prize package of almost $5,600 for our competitors," said Hensen. "I've seen some that are upwards of over $10,000. I've seen them down as low as $4,000. We're a very competitive competition for these folks, and it is the very last competition for the barbecue society entries that will be eligible to get to go to the World Invitational in Alabama."
Earlier this week, the KCBS announced that the grand champion would be invited to the American Royal Competition in Kansas City, and entered into a lottery for the Jack Daniels Invitational. Approximately 150 volunteers are assisting with the event--many of whom were busy assembling tents in back of the Elks Lodge Thursday.