(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are bracing for a high voter turnout for Tuesday's primary.
County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen says her office received more than 360 absentee ballot requests. Of those, about 300 had been returned. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Melissa says the increased demand for absentee ballots--coupled with a big county supervisor's race--could translate a big in-person turnout at the polls.
"You know, I think based on some of the local races that we currently have," said Wellhausen, "and based on our absentee numbers already, I think we're going to have more people choose to get out and vote. We always love to see people get out and vote--so that's a good sign."
Polls in Page County and elsewhere are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Though Wellhansen says voters must ballots within their affiliated party, that doesn't mean they can't change their party membership at the polls.
"Even if they want to change the polls," she said, "because they can choose the Republican or Democratic party to vote, they can do that at the polls, if they wish to change to vote in that particular race, as well. So, we always want to make sure to remind people they have the ability to do that, as well."
Wellhausen says all of the usual precincts are open for the primary. She adds, however, Page County's Courthouse is now the polling location for two precincts.
"Now, everybody will still go to the same polling location," said Wellhausen. "It's just at the courthouse, there's going to be two different precincts now. So, it won't be that they're going anywhere different. It's just based on some of those state races, and some of those state changes, we had to break that into two precincts upstairs."
She also reminds voters that results from Tuesday's election are unofficial until the county's board of supervisors canvas the election at its regular meeting June 14.
"One thing we always tell people that those are preliminary," she said. "Those also don't include the absentee numbers, because the absentee numbers are ran back in the auditor's office with the absentee board. So, those numbers aren't combined until everything comes in, and we're able to combine that. And then, the next week, the board meets, and they'll canvas the election. So with that process, everything is unofficial until it's canvassed."
Anyone with questions on Tuesday's primary should call the Page County Auditor's Office at 712-542-3219. You can hear the full interview with Melissa Wellhausen here:
A reminder: KMA News will have coverage of the Iowa Primary election results following Kansas City Royals baseball Tuesday night on KMA AM 960 and FM 99.1. Results will also be posted on kmaland.com as soon as they're available.