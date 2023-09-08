(Clarinda) -- Road crews will be out in full force in Page County next week on two major projects.
Weather permitting, work is scheduled to begin Monday on patching a portion of 310th Street or County Road J-64 at the Hackberry-310th Street intersection. Additional patching work is planned on J-64 south of College Springs and west of Oak Avenue. Page County Engineer J.D. King tells KMA News the project addresses issues with a rough stretch of road.
"We've done patching there the last couple of years," said King, "and we're continuing to work on that patching incrementally as what we can afford year-to-year working on a bad stretch. I wouldn't characterize it as major construction. It's just another routine maintenance work off the concrete pavement that's coming apart. It's in pretty tough shape there. We work on it every year--making it better for the trucks hauling grain, rock back and forth on J-64."
Patching work requires closing one lane at a time on J-64, with flaggers providing traffic control. The project is expected to take several days. On Wednesday, base stabilization and seal coat work resumes at 100th Street or Willow Avenue, east of U.S. Highway 71 and the Page/Montgomery County line. Plans call for applying a double seal coat surface. King says the work is actually part 2 of a two-phase project.
"We've done some base stabilization earlier in the season," said King, "where they come in and place rock on the road, and then cement powder, and then grind that in, compact it and smooth it. There was a break while we waited for rock chips for the seal coat part. Now that it's available again, they'll start hauling in rock to a stockpile in the area there at Villisca."
King says the application of prime oil necessitates closing the road to all traffic, including local access.
"There's no chips to go on that," said King. "It sits overnight. Then, Thursday and Friday of next week, the contractor will apply a different kind of road oil and half-inch limestone chips as the seal coat. We'll two do lifts of that, and that'll take care of the J-road projects, base stabilization and seal coat."
Plans call for a second round of seal coat next week, provided the weather cooperates. Motorists should access their properties via side roads, or stage vehicles at nearby intersections. Highway 71 and 130th Lane--or County Road J-20--are recommended intersections.