(Washington) -- Legislation requiring sweeping changes in the National Weather Service's warning system is making its way through Congress.
Earlier this week, the U.S. House approved the National Weather Service Communications Improvement Act. Supported by Iowa's congressional delegation, the bill mandates the weather service to improve its current instant messaging communications system--also known as NWS Chat--by upgrading to a cloud-based commercial communications system. Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne cosponsored the bill, which was drafted following a series of tornadoes and severe storms striking the state March 5, including an E-F-4 twister cutting a 70-mile path through Madison County, killing six people. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says the bill is designed to address issues regarding delayed warnings.
"What we want to do is move the chat service to the cloud," said Axne, "to keep it safer, to keep it from being less interrupted, and to make sure that we can get people timely information--because we know these alerts have to be as timely as they can be, because we have to prevent delays."
Axne and other colleagues demanded answers on why the weather service's warning system malfunctioned during the storm. A glitch in the NWS' Dallas-Forth Worth office caused a six-minute delay in issuing tornado warnings for Madison County. Like other governmental agencies, the West Des Moines Democrat says the weather service needs support.
"We've seen so many new types of disastrous storms come up in this country because of climate change," she said. "And so, the National Weather Service is happy for anybody to be looking at, I think, anything that could help them do their job better. So, this provides some funding for them for a few years, so that they can get it a more reliable space."
Under the bill, $3 million is appropriated from fiscal years 2023-26 for the weather service to make necessary changes. Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra served as the bill's lead sponsor. Other cosponsors were Iowa Congresswomen Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks. Iowa Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley introduced a similar bill in the U.S. Senate. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: