(Des Moines) -- Prospective instructors will no longer be tested when seeking a teaching license under a bill before state lawmakers.
The Iowa House recently approved a bill eliminating the exit exam college graduates must pass in order to receive certification necessary to land teaching jobs. The action is a dream come true for State Representative Tom Moore, who's been pushing for the bill's approval for the past seven years. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Moore says the test was a major obstacle for both students and school districts.
"The teacher practitioner students in the state of Iowa--before they can get their teaching certificate--they have to pass a standardized test. And the problem with it is, this test has no bearing on whether they're going to be a good teacher or not. It's simply a barrier to some."
Moore says the test was irrelevant to a teacher's performance, in that students learn at different speeds. Moore says several teachers who taught for one year under temporary provisions were still having trouble passing the test.
"Two years ago, we passed a bill that allowed a student who didn't pass the practice test to have a job, and work on it for a year," he said. "Well, the problem is, after the year had passed, and if they still couldn't pass the test, they were eliminated from their teaching job. I've had at least letters that showed me that the compromise wasn't working, because these were teachers that their superintendents, their principals said were great teachers--they just couldn't pass the tests."
Passage is expected in the Iowa Senate. Once that happens, Moore says it's important for Governor Kim Reynolds to sign the bill ASAP, so that prospective teachers won't have to be tested this spring.
"We've got those students this spring that will be spending $350 to $400 for this exam," said Moore. "We need to get that done, so that they don't have to spend that money for an exam that's not going to determine whether they're a good teacher or not."
