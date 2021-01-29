(Des Moines) -- A bill requiring all school districts in Iowa to offer a 100% in-person learning option has passed the legislature.
Both the House and Senate Thursday passed a bill that would require districts to offer the option of attending classes in-person for the rest of this school year. Senator Brad Zaun -- a Republican from Urbandale -- says he heard from numerous parents this school year that want their kids back in school.
"As I door-knocked this last fall, one thing I heard from the parents in some of the school districts that I represent, is that they'd sure like to get their kids back in the classroom," said Zaun. "Why is that important? As you know, there is a lot of dual-income parents that are out there. A lot parents were asked to work from home during the COVID crisis and it's certainly put a lot of parents in a bind. It's changed how they function as a family."
Many schools districts have offered a hybrid model that included a virtual option for school this year. Students would still be able to attend school virtually if their district offers it. Zaun says there is only a small number of schools in the state that currently aren't offering a 100% in-person option.
"Currently, it's really a minority of school districts that are not offering an in-school, 100% option," said Zaun. "It is really only 15 public school districts in the state of Iowa and only one non-public school. This bill is simply telling the school boards and administrators that they need to offer that option."
Opponents of the legislation argue that local school boards should be able to decide what's best for their community and others says offering a 100% in-person option may force some districts to end virtual options due to staffing shortages. State Senator Herman Quirmbach -- a Democrat from Ames -- offered an amendment that would delay implementation of the policy until after teachers and school staff had the chance to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
"Before we overrule local control and local safety policy and force schools to accept unlimited numbers of in-person students, we really have to make sure that the teachers and staff who have sacrificed so much over the last 12 months are protected as best we can against further risk," said Quirmbach.
The bill passed the Senate by a 29-18 margin and the House on a 59-39 margin. It now heads to Governor Kim Reynolds, who indicated on Twitter Thursday night that she intends to sign it.