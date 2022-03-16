(Des Moines) -- Legislation intended to spur ethanol-blended fuels sales in Iowa is still pending at the Statehouse.
Last month, the Iowa House overwhelmingly approved a bill that expands the biofuels market in Iowa by requiring gas stations to sell fuel with higher blends of ethanol unless they obtain an exemption because of inadequate equipment. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line' program Wednesday morning, State Representative Cecil Dolecheck says the bill contained a number of provisions designed to boost E-15 sales--and help gas stations with conversions to ethanol-based fuel sales.
"We scaled it back some," said Dolecheck, "put some more money into the fund to help to be able to help smaller gas stations retrofit their smaller stations, and also gave them exemptions, basically, if they didn't have the capability, and didn't want to. So, basically, we would go to an E-15 standard for ethanol, instead of an E-10 to increase the usage of ethanol across the state. It also has a biofuels piece in it for E-20 for diesel blends, and stuff for the soybeans."
Dolecheck says increased E-15 sales would help Iowa--especially its farmers.
"It's a renewable fuel source that's readily available," he said, "and probably has helped the price of corn in the state of Iowa and around the nation at least a couple dollars a bushel or more, to put money in the pockets of our farmers across the state of Iowa."
However, action on the bill is stalled in the Iowa Senate. Dolecheck says lawmakers on that side of the chamber are more focused on education-related bills and changes to the state's unemployment benefit system.
"I'm hopeful that if we can't reach agreement on those, that they will decide that the biofuels bill is important enough to the state," said Dolecheck, "with what we've already accomplished with the tax bracket and so on, that we continue to move forward and get this passed, because it's good for Iowa."
Despite support from Governor Kim Reynolds, lawmakers took no action before the end of last year's session. Legislators are targeting April 19th as the last date of this year's session. You can hear the full interview with Cecil Dolecheck here: