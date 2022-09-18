(Des Moines) -- Iowa's elections are safe and secure and haven't been subject to widespread fraud. That's the message from a bipartisan group of election administrators around the state as disinformation concerns linger.
Secretary of State Paul Pate and his Auditors Advisory Group announced the campaign this week, noting a recent increase in the spread of false claims regarding elections in Iowa, despite no evidence to back those claims.
And Ringgold County Auditor Amanda Waske said there's no reason to believe that the process is vulnerable.
"We use paper ballots in Iowa," said Waske. "There's nothing connected to the internet. We do post-election audits after every single election, and that has come back accurate 100% every time."
Waske, a Republican member of the committee, said she has seen a small amount of false information in her county, but adds there is more activity elsewhere.
A new activist group called Iowa Canvassing says it wants to clean up voter-registration rolls, but the state stresses it conducts routine list maintenance. More broadly, disinformation was fueled by false claims from Donald Trump after the 2020 vote.
Waske said having a bipartisan response among administrators to dispel these myths should be effective in reassuring the public.
"Public perception, I think, that's very, very important," said Waske. "So they can see that we are working together, we all believe the importance of election integrity across the state of Iowa."
As part of the campaign, the Secretary of State's office has devoted a section of its website to election security.
Several common myths are listed with detailed responses for each scenario. There's also a video that explains how the voting process is protected in Iowa.