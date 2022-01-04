(Des Moines) -- A KMAland attorney wants to become the state's next attorney general.
Guthrie County Attorney Brenna Bird Tuesday announced that she is seeking the Republican nomination for attorney general, with the goal of taking on Democrat incumbent Tom Miller in the November general elections. Bird was elected Guthrie County attorney in 2018, and previously held that same position in Fremont and Audubon counties. A Drake University graduate, Bird received her juris doctorate at the University of Chicago. Currently, Bird lives on a farm in rural Dexter with her husband Bob and their son.
The nation's longest-serving attorney general, Miller has been in office since 1995.