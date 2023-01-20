(Des Moines) -- Former Fremont County Attorney Brenna Bird has had a busy few weeks to kick off her first term as Iowa's Attorney General.
Bird became the first Republican to hold the office in over 40 years after defeating Democratic incumbent and long-time officeholder Tom Miller in November's general election and has wasted no time attempting to stick to her campaign promises. Bird tells KMA News she has already joined several other Republican state attorney generals in multiple lawsuits against President Joe Biden's Administration and what she believes is "federal government overreach."
"Lawsuits that would stop the COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and one where the federal government through the (American Rescue Plan Act), was trying to keep the state from cutting taxes -- we signed onto that lawsuit," said Bird. "Then also the one where President Biden is trying to do student debt cancellation on his own without any law or appropriation being passed because that's illegal."
The first few weeks have also seen a good amount of turnover after Bird and her top staffers asked for the resignations of 19 other staff members earlier this month. While acknowledging the work the individuals had done, the former Guthrie County Attorney says the move was one of the first steps in re-shaping the office's priorities.
"In order to do that I needed to put a team in place that will serve the people and accomplish the goals that we've set," she said. "That's very common in a transition from one office holder to another, so that's why we did that. It has been working well and we're filling some positions in our office, but we know that we need the team that can serve Iowa."
The resignations accounted for less than 10% of the office's total staff, including nearly 150 attorneys and over 200 individuals, according to state salary records. Bird has also emphasized improving the Crime Victim Service Program, which is why her office has launched a full-scale audit of the current system.
"We want to know that the money that's being spent is really going to help crime victims -- it's important that we do that, -- and we also want to make sure that it's helping all the people all across the state," said Bird. "That those services aren't just in the largest urban areas but that they're available throughout Iowa."
She adds they will be doing listening sessions throughout the state to hear from law enforcement, prosecutors, and others to see how the system could be improved. Additionally, Bird says she is working with the State Legislature to form a "Cold Cases Unit" in Iowa.
"No one in Iowa should get away with murder and there are some cold cases at this point that are unsolved," Bird emphasized. "We need to have investigators working with law enforcement around the state that can turn those stones over, follow those leads, and try to see if there's additional ways that those cases can be solved. So we can bring some answers to the victim's families and also hopefully bring criminals to justice."
While they continue to formulate a budget, she adds her office is also advocating for the Legislature to hire more prosecutors in the state to lighten a heavy workload. Bird adds she will also be paying close attention to any developments regarding the federal Waters of the United States, or WOTUS, regulations.