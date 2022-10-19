(Red Oak) -- The Republican nominee for Iowa Attorney General visited KMAland Tuesday afternoon.
Brenna Bird, who is challenging Democratic incumbent Tom Miller in the November General Elections, held a press conference at the Firehouse Restaurant in Red Oak to meet with local law enforcement. Bird currently serves as the Guthrie County Attorney and has also served as the Fremont County Attorney from 2016-to-2018. Bird says that experience has allowed her to form strong bonds with law enforcement in the state, something she says the current Attorney General has lacked.
"That's something that I do as a prosecutor, and it's one of the favorite parts of my job to support law enforcement every day and to get to work with them to help keep Iowa safe and help crime victims," said Bird. "There's a big choice that Iowans have this fall and it couldn't be more clear. We recently had a debate where my opponent couldn't defend the job he was doing, and the most surprising thing on the campaign has been that as I meet with sheriffs, most sheriffs haven't met him."
However, she says supporting all public safety workers is one of her priorities.
"I will always back the blue 100%, and we also need to look at some of the issues of the resources that law enforcement need and be attracting best, brightest, and bravest to that profession," said Bird. "It's important for our future as a state and the future of the law enforcement profession as well."
If elected, Bird says she would like to join other states or start their lawsuits as needed, including against the Environmental Protection Agency.
"One thing we'd do is stand up for farmers against the EPA and sue the EPA when they go too far -- that is a big threat to agriculture," said Bird. "As somebody who was born and raised on a farm, I think we need to hold the EPA accountable for things like Waters of the U.S. and other federal policies that go beyond the law."
Additionally, Bird says she has concerns about the student loan forgiveness announced by the Biden Administration in August and any possible federal mandates proposed regarding COVID-19 vaccines or mask-wearing.
The U.S. House of Representatives and Senate have passed similar bills for the "Invest to Protect Act," designed to assist smaller police departments across the country financially. While saying there are reasonable provisions in the bill, Bird says a lot of the bill is thinking short term.
"What we really need to look at is the long term as our law enforcement officers face high inflation whether it's at the grocery store, gas prices, or their kid's daycare," said Bird. "A retention bonus is just a one time payment, and I think we need to look at how to put that in their base pay, and make sure that it becomes the type of career they can continue in both for them and for their families."
Bird looks to unseat Miller, who is the longest-serving Democratic office holder in Iowa, serving as attorney general since 1995.