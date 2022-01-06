(Des Moines) -- A KMAland attorney believes she has what it takes to defeat Iowa's longest-serving Democratic officeholder in this fall's general elections.
Brenna Bird started 2022 by announcing her candidacy for the Iowa attorney general's Republican nomination. Bird served as Fremont County attorney from 2016-to-2018, then was elected to that same position in Guthrie County. She also worked as counsel for Governor Terry Branstad. If she wins the June primary, Bird would face Democrat incumbent Tom Miller in November. Miller has served the post since 1995. Bird tells KMA News she's running for attorney general because she wants to stand up for Iowa against federal mandates.
"There are a lot of things going on right now," said Bird. "One issue would be everything the federal government is trying to push on Iowa and other states, whether it's the COVID vaccine mandate under OSHA, or something else. It's the job of the attorney general to stand up and join with the other states to fight back against the Biden Administration."
If elected, Bird says prosecution and public safety would be her top priorities. She's particularly concerned about the rise of certain types of crimes in the state.
"We are seeing more people in dangerous car chases," she said. "Drug use is up. Methamphetamine dealing is still a major problem throughout Iowa, causing a lot of damage in our communities. It's the root of a lot of crimes, whether it's burglaries, or thefts, or domestic violence. Methamphetamine is a real problem in Iowa."
Bird says her time in Fremont County helped her become tougher on prosecuting meth-related crimes.
"Being tough on meth is important," said Bird, "because if you get somebody who's just starting to get addicted, it's possible that they can turn things around by taking that addiction seriously, and hopefully getting a job, going through rehab, and committing to sobriety. Then, you have some meth dealers that also deal with guns and violence. Those people need to be locked up in prison."
Bird adds the state's law enforcement officers need additional support.
"When I was a kid, and I'm 45, I think there was a general idea that everyone backed law enforcement," she said. "They were the good men and women. They still are, but they've always had a tough job, and I think it's gotten tougher over time. As attorney general, I will stand with or for law enforcement in their tough job."
Bird also says she'll support Iowa's agriculture community, and protect farmers against excessive government regulations. Bird recently received Governor Kim Reynolds' endorsement in the attorney general's race.