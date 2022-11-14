(Des Moines) -- Former Fremont County Attorney and Republican candidate Brenna Bird has formally been declared the winner of the Iowa Attorney General's race.
Unofficial results from Tuesday night's general elections show Bird receiving 611,081 votes or 50.8% compared to Democratic incumbent Tom Miller's 590,258 or 49.1%. Bird, who served as the Fremont County Attorney from 2016 to 2018, was elected to a similar position in Guthrie County before announcing her bid for Attorney General. Bird attributed the win to voters looking for a change in the state's position.
"I think people want to see an emphasis on public safety, law enforcement, helping crime victims, and those are all things that I'm looking forward to getting to work on," said Bird. "And also some of the threats we see coming out of Washington, whether it's COVID-19 mandates, what the (Centers for Disease Control) or (Environmental Protection Agency) are doing -- it's the job of the attorney general to go to court and file lawsuits to protect our state."
Heading into the election, Miller was the longest-serving state officer and longest-serving state attorney general in the country, holding office since 1995. Bird says the party flip in the position comes as the priorities for Iowans have shifted.
Bird adds she is thankful for a large amount of support from law enforcement during the campaign, particularly from southwest Iowa.
"I think that was a big part of why we were successful -- we had 75 sheriff's," Bird explained. "I certainly enjoyed getting the opportunity to serve as the Fremont County attorney and working with Sheriff (Kevin) Aistrope there and I appreciate all the southwest Iowa sheriff's who endorsed our campaign."
She says there are a few priorities for her office moving forward, including a new cold cases unit.
"To make sure that nobody in Iowa gets away with murder, we should have a cold case unit in our state," she said. "We would also have a focus on a special victims unit, so that we are working to prosecute those who commit sexual abuse against children or rapists -- those are very important cases. Because, often those criminals will go on and commit additional crimes if they're not stopped."
Bird ran uncontested in the June Iowa Primaries and received Governor Kim Reynolds's endorsement leading up to last week's general election.