(Chillicothe) -- Missouri State Senator Rusty Black is giving the 2023 Legislative Session high marks--except for its last few weeks.
Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, the Chillicothe Republican says lawmakers were "almost completely successful" in meeting nearly all of the GOP's priorities, and passing bills that he calls "good for Missourians." However, Black says squabbles and filibusters bogged down the session's last two weeks.
"Until the last two weeks of the session," said Black, "we continually worked on people's business all the time. Something was going on all the time. Then, in the last two weeks of the session, we reverted back to some of the things that had been going on the Missouri Senate the last two years. We got into personalities, and people what I would say using the filibuster not the way our founding fathers intended it to be used, that kept some good things from being completed at the very end of the session."
Remaining weeks, aside, Black cites numerous accomplishments, such as passing legislation expanding Interstate 70 to six lanes from Kansas City to St. Louis.
"Legislatively, we had some tax reform, or some help with personal property taxes for seniors, for people over 65," he said. "There was a bill passed that I think the governor will sign that has an impact there."
Black also points to health care-related bills, such as removing restrictions imposed on nurse practitioners.
"We had work done with APRNs--advanced practice registered nurses, nurse practitioners, as many would call them," said Black, "to allow them to practice with some the reins released on them, like it is in surrounding states. Missouri is one of the more restrictive states."
He adds lawmakers also took action to address post-pregnancy mortality rates among Missouri women.
"Our mortality rate for women post pregnancy is higher than it should be in our state," he said. "So, we did pass a bill that I expect the governor to sign that allows women in our state--and babies--to be on HealthNet, our Medicaid program, for a longer period of time. In the past, it was only 60 days. This bill's going to increase it to a year--and I think that's going to be very good."
Lawmakers in the Republican-controlled legislature also approved restrictions on transgender minors receiving gender-affirming care and participating on school sports teams that align with their gender identity. You can hear the full interview with Rusty Black here: