(Jefferson City) -- Missouri lawmakers are calling for assistance for law enforcement, fire and emergency personnel dealing with mental health issues.
State Senator Rusty Black is among the KMAland lawmakers supporting a bill creating the Missouri First Responder Mental Health Initiative. Recently approved in the Missouri Senate, the bill grants first responders the right to receive mental health treatment without repercussions from employers. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Black says the measure is aimed at encouraging first responders to address PTSD or other issues without repercussions.
"Those people in those industries," said Black, "that's part of being in that industry. You've got to be tougher than steel to do that. Well, whenever you admit to those things, they're worried about job security, they're worried about what their fellow people working around them will think. The idea behind this bill is to make them feel protected, and people care and want to support that, and there will be no repercussions. It will be supported if they will come forward and get help."
Under the measure, all treatment sessions would be confidential, and no disciplinary measures could be taken against a first responder for withholding records. In addition, mental health records could not be held against the employee during disciplinary proceedings. It also creates the right to receive expanded Family and Medical Leave Act. The Chillicothe Republican says conversations with local police and fire personnel affirmed his support for the bill.
"Those people, we feel like they fear--we know that," he said. "They fear coming out and saying, 'we have problems and want help.' Now, as a society, we realize that it's not a sign of weakness, and we want them to feel supported, and know that we're going to try to do our best to get them help, and let them continue to serve and protect us."
The bill awaits action in the Missouri House. You can hear the full interview with Rusty Black here: