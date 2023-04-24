(Jefferson City) -- Less than a month remains in the 2023 Missouri Legislative Session, and lawmakers still have major issues to decide.
Chief among those items is the state's multibillion dollar budget for next fiscal year. Negotiations remain between House and Senate leaders to iron out differences between the two chambers on a final version to send to Governor Parson's desk. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Black says one key difference is that the Senate version restores funding removed in the House for expanding Interstate 70 to three lanes through Kansas City, Columbia and St. Louis.
"It's going to include--if I remember the dollar amount right--$1.4 billion of Missouri money up front, and $1.4 million of Missouri money bonded--so we'll see how the negotiations work on that," said Lyman. "With that package, we also put the full $100 million back in to work on our lettered routes throughout the state--which is very advantageous for northwest Missouri, for sure."
Black says the Senate budget also includes money for the state's public libraries. House Republicans stripped funding for public libraries after the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Missouri Association of School Librarians and the Missouri Library Association. Challenging a 2022 state law prohibiting sexually explicit content in school libraries, the lawsuit contends Missouri law violates the First Amendment.
"I understand the reason why the House took it out," he said, "what kind of statement they were trying to say when libraries joined into a suit against the state of Missouri, and the politics around that. I know what bill they're talking about--I voted for it. But overall, there's only a few libraries, so the libraries up in the area I represent, I don't believe any of them joined in the suit, and used any kind of money out of their till to be able to sue the state of Missouri. I think we need to put that money back in--so, that's how I voted."
Another issue yet to resolved involves funding for the state's K-12 schools. The Chillicothe Republican, however, expresses confidence in reaching a compromise on that funding level and others before the '23 session ends in three weeks.
"I think we're getting pretty close to getting something done," said Black. "There's three weeks left, so getting pretty close is not done. The conversations are all positive, it's a matter of how to do it. Then, there's some tradeoffs with that--some people will like it, some people will dislike it. But, with the full funding of the transportation formula also in our state--and now, we're in the second year of that, it's a long time since it's been fully funded--that's very advantageous."
You can hear the full interview with Rusty Black here: