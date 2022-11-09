(Undated) -- Two victorious candidates are preparing for new jobs in the Missouri Legislature.
Unofficial results show Republican Rusty Black of Chillicothe defeated Democrat Michael Baumli in the Missouri Senate's 12th District in Tuesday's general elections. A Chillicothe resident, Black received almost 81% of the vote to Baumli's 19%. No stranger to Jefferson City, Baumli current serves as state representative in MIssouri's 7th House District. Baumli saluted his supporters in an interview on "Election Night in KMAland."
"The 12th Senate District in Missouri has 19 counties in it," said Black. "So, it's pretty hard for one person to try to cover that. I think that I had a very good team in those 19 counties that worked diligent for me to help get me elected. It probably helped me in this November election that we had a pretty hard contest in the August primary, as well."
Black also believes name recognition was a key to victory.
"The 7th district that I represent will, until the end of the year, has three counties in north central Missouri," said Black. "The relationships built there were also valuable in the rest of the northwest district."
Black succeeds Dan Hegeman, who must step down due to term limits. A new face to the legislature is Republican Jeff Farnan. Currently serving as president of the Jefferson C-123 School Board, Farnan defeated Democrat Jessica Piper in Missouri's 1st House District race. Farnan also credited his campaign supporters with his victory.
"I tell you, I had a really good group of people that helped me throughout this whole campaign," said Farnan, "starting with my wife, my treasurer, my neighbors, they all went above and beyond anything I could ever ask, they were there to help me. And, just the community support that I had was just unbelievable."
Farnan fills the seat vacated by Allen Andrews, who also leaves because of term limits. Farnan says succeeding Andrews is a challenge.
"I've been told several times that I have very big shoes to fill," he said. "I definitely understand that I do. He (Andrews) has been a great representative for this district, and I'll do everything I can to live up to those expectations."
Neither candidate has much time to savor their victories. Both Black and Farnan travel to Jefferson City later this week to elect Missouri House and Senate leaders in Republican caucuses.