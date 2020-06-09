(Clarinda) – Protests taking place across the country in the wake of the George Floyd murder two weeks ago are making their way to Page County.
A Black Lives Matter protest takes place on the Page County Courthouse lawn in Clarinda Wednesday evening at 6:30. Mariah McAlpin is a 2012 South Page High School graduate now living in Clearmont with her husband and two children. McAlpin tells KMA News she decided to organize a demonstration partly because of her interest in the BLM movement.
“I went to the protest in Maryville, Missouri last weekend,” said McAlpin. “I loved it so much, I loved how peaceful it was, that it was just an event for people to get their voices heard. It was just a really great experience.
McAlpin, who is a Caucasian-African American mix, experienced racism first hand as a kindergartner.
“A lot of the racism coming from younger people is just not that same,” she said. “It’s just kind of—I don’t like to use the word ‘innocent,’ but when a 5-year-old is being racist, they’re not understanding that they’re being racist. I think that is a lot of the problem. And in our schools, these children don’t understand that they’re being racist. They don’t understand what it looks like—anything like that.”
McAlpin hopes the event raises awareness of problems with bigotry and prejudice in southwest Iowa.
“There are black people in this community who don’t get the opportunities that other people are,” said McAlpin. “There are so many things like going to a bar, going to the grocery store, going to all these things, there are so many times that I just hear the ‘n word’ blatantly used, and it’s just like it’s nothing to use for so many people in this area. And, it’s hurting hearing this, and it’s hurting when you’re the only black person in this building. It’s really hard to turn to somebody who will help you out. I’m hoping that this event will just help people stand up to racism when they see it.”
McAlpin stresses the event is a peaceful demonstration.