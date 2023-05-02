(Jefferson City) -- One Missouri KMAland lawmaker is hoping for more state control over the construction of power lines across northern parts of the state.
Missouri State Senator Rusty Black has sponsored Senate File 568, which would primarily put the Missouri Public Service Commission in control of how and where transmission lines are built. The legislation follows an announcement from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, or MISO (My-So), that they were competitively bidding a proposal for nearly 250 miles of lines beginning in southern Iowa, running down to DeKalb County in northwest Missouri and then east into Illinois. MISO operates the national grid for 15 midwestern states. Black tells KMA News he introduced the legislation, which grants right-to-first-refusal abilities to companies already operating in Missouri, to hopefully prevent an out-of-state company from having eminent domain authority over Missouri farmland and require in-state companies to collaborate and find the best possible routes for the lines.
"That is to let the states have a little more control over who ends up with the project rather than MISO doing it," said Black. "MISO of course remains a partner in the project, but the state and the public service commission in the state get more involved in what organization will end up building the project."
Also, part of protecting the state's farmland, Black says, is a requirement for whatever company does end up with the project to use as much co-locating as possible. The Chillicothe Republican emphasized that companies should be required to use already existing infrastructure when possible.
"Instead of maybe drawing a straight line from (point) A to B, the line might not be straight and force whoever is building the project to co-locate with other electrical high-lines going through the area," he said. "Of course, where I represent in northern Missouri, the vast majority of those lines deal with electric co-ops and Ameren in Missouri is the only one that truly has any co-locate agreements with those organizations."
However, Black adds there have been some concerns over Ameren quickly taking over the project. Nonetheless, Black believes co-locating is necessary given the number of potential landowners the proposed project could affect.
"For farmers and landowners across the northern part of the state from DeKalb County all the way to the Mississippi River, it's important to find somebody who has these co-locate agreements so the project can be completed and hopefully not take up another green-space or green-land to build a new line," said Black.
Several state legislatures have begun looking at similar right-of-first-refusal legislation. However, some critics believe the type of legislation is "constitutionally suspect" due to giving preferential treatment to incumbent companies. But, Black says the legislation is not intended to deter competition and instead involves state regulators in the decision process.
"Currently, North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Montana, Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan, Texas, and Mississippi are all states that I know have similar types of legislation and it's worked in those states," he emphasized. "We're not stopping transmission lines because it's important to keep the grid in good, reliable shape and that's not what this bill would do."
Notably, following a lawsuit from LS Power and another company, the Iowa Supreme Court earlier this year halted legislation from 2020 that also granted a right of first refusal on transmission projects to utility companies operating in Iowa. The court primarily objected to the bill because it was "logrolled" into a larger appropriations bill after failing to gain enough votes as a stand-alone bill. Nonetheless, in the decision, justices considered the law "crony capitalism" and "anti-competitive." You can hear the full interview with Rusty Black below: