(Chillicothe) -- Reactions are still coming in from KMAland Missouri lawmakers regarding initiatives laid out by Governor Mike Parson earlier this month.
Among the priorities outlined by Parson in his annual State of the State Address was an investment into the state's childcare system. Among other things, Parson proposes the establishment of three new childcare tax credits and an additional $78 million increase in childcare subsidy rates for providers across the state. State Senator Rusty Black, who represents Missouri's 12th Senate District, covering the majority of northwest Missouri, says he strongly supports bolstering the industry.
"I certainly need to get in the weeds a little bit though to figure out exactly what's there to make sure we're not just creating in childcare, more rules and regulations and police within the business," said Black. "That we're really trying to do something to improve opportunities for families."
Parson has also proposed $56 million to expand pre-kindergarten options targeted at low-income families. However, Black says he recognizes the need for the state's investment in the childcare system -- which has become a growing need.
"Our entire state and northwest Missouri they use terms like 'childcare desert,' and at one time, 'maybe one place was a childcare desert' and 'this place is not,' -- today I don't think there's any that are 'is not (a childcare desert),'" he said. "After COVID-19 and the impact that had on childcare providers, we need to do something that can motivate people to get back in that business quicker."
Black feels that the tax credits are a solid middle ground to provide state assistance while encouraging private development. The Chillicothe Republican says he has also communicated with the Governor's office about the possibility of establishing state liaisons to assist in starting a childcare or daycare facility.
"To help them make it through the paperwork and make it through the agencies that they have to deal with to open childcare facilities," said Black. "People in my area do have trouble with that, you know 'do we go to elementary, secondary education, do we go to (Department of Health and Human Services), or is that for Department of Social Services.'"
Additionally, Parson announced a nearly $860 million investment to begin widening Interstate 70 to six lanes across the entire state. Black says he has seen firsthand the congestion the current setup has created.
"My wife and I still do some stuff around Columbia because we have one child that lives down there close and I understand what it's like to get on and off and move around that and I know that would be an improvement," said Black. "Of course, going over to St. Louis, if I have to I use I-70, but most of the time I come in from the north. I think it would be good both for safety as well as for moving cargo across the state."
Parson says they also intend to set aside nearly $35 million to upgrade railroad crossings to modern-day safety standards and $250 million to continue broadband expansion.